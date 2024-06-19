 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake's ‘drinking problem' from a ‘really dark place' unearthed

Justin Timberlake’s struggles with alcohol and drugs have just been brought to light

By
Web Desk

June 19, 2024

Justin Timberlake's ‘real drinking problem' coming from a ‘really dark place' unearthed

Justin Timberlake’s struggles with alcohol have just been brought to light by sources.

Everything has been brought to light by a well-placed inside source close to Page Six.

Per their claims, Timberlake’s struggles are “not a secret” at all, because “everyone knows.”

For some time now, “He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years.”

However, in regards to last night’s arrest, a separate source weighed in and admitted that the star “had not been drinking” and “even lost weight and was living a healthier lifestyle, including cutting out booze before the April launch of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.”

For those unversed, Timberlake has just been taken into police custody for allegedly driving while intoxicated, only hours after midnight.

At the time he had just left dinner with pals on Long Island.

It is pertinent to mention that his actual arrest organically happened as a result of traffic violation. 

