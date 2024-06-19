Jessica Biel breaks cover after arrest of her 'rock' Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel was photographed in public for the first time on Tuesday following the arrest of her husband Justin Timberlake for driving while intoxicated.



Jessica was spotted as she filmed scenes for her upcoming Amazon series The Better sister in New York City.

The actress looked tense and muted while standing around on set between takes.

Earlier, according to BBC, singer Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated.

The Mirrors singer was arrested and formally charged on Tuesday morning. He was released without bail after being formally charged, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Meanwhile, before Justin Timberlake’s arrest, Jessica shared a heartfelt message to mark Father’s Day.

She posted sweet photos of Justin with their sons saying, “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun.”

She continued, “We LOVE YOU” followed by a heart emoticon.