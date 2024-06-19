Kate Middleton changing around her life for cancer treatment

Kate Middleton has reportedly made some strict regulations to adhere to, around her herself when it comes to recovery.

News of this reprioritizing has been brought to light by an inside source close to People magazine.

This insider in question weighed in on everything during one of their most recent interviews with the outlet.

According to the insider in question, Kate Middleton “has been doing what’s right for her and recovering privately at home."

The same source also went as far as to add that "she is dealing with it the best she can.”

This update has come following the Princess’ own message to the public that showcased her newfound bid to find patience.

Not to mention, it is the first ever update on the Princess since she showed up for the Trooping of the Colour, nearly six months since she announced her cancer battle.

For those unversed with the Princess health woes, she is currently receiving preventative cancer treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

It is said to have emerged following a routine abdominal surgery, that happened around the same time as King Charles’.