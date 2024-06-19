 
Geo News

Kate Middleton changing around her life for cancer treatment

Kate Middleton has been moving everything around for her cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

June 19, 2024

Kate Middleton changing around her life for cancer treatment

Kate Middleton has reportedly made some strict regulations to adhere to, around her herself when it comes to recovery.

News of this reprioritizing has been brought to light by an inside source close to People magazine.

This insider in question weighed in on everything during one of their most recent interviews with the outlet.

According to the insider in question, Kate Middleton “has been doing what’s right for her and recovering privately at home."

The same source also went as far as to add that "she is dealing with it the best she can.”

This update has come following the Princess’ own message to the public that showcased her newfound bid to find patience.

Not to mention, it is the first ever update on the Princess since she showed up for the Trooping of the Colour, nearly six months since she announced her cancer battle.

For those unversed with the Princess health woes, she is currently receiving preventative cancer treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

It is said to have emerged following a routine abdominal surgery, that happened around the same time as King Charles’.

Inside Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando's 'incredibly happy' relationship
Inside Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando's 'incredibly happy' relationship
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Prince Andrew remarriage rumors
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Prince Andrew remarriage rumors
Brad Pitt struggles to muzzle his children like Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt struggles to muzzle his children like Angelina Jolie
Justin Timberlake's past with drug use exposed: Source
Justin Timberlake's past with drug use exposed: Source
Brad Pitt choked his children out and threw himself on Angelina Jolie: Source
Brad Pitt choked his children out and threw himself on Angelina Jolie: Source
Prince Edward, Princess Sophie celebrate 25th wedding anniversary
Prince Edward, Princess Sophie celebrate 25th wedding anniversary
Eddie Murphy talks comeback plans despite not being ‘as agile' anymore
Eddie Murphy talks comeback plans despite not being ‘as agile' anymore
Brad Pitt ‘praying for a miracle' amid fears his kids are planning a tell-all
Brad Pitt ‘praying for a miracle' amid fears his kids are planning a tell-all
Meghan Markle received strong warning about wedding to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle received strong warning about wedding to Prince Harry
Lisa Snowdon weighs in on getting her 'mojo back' after anxiety battle
Lisa Snowdon weighs in on getting her 'mojo back' after anxiety battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sweet vow for future of Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sweet vow for future of Lilibet, Archie
Jessica Biel breaks cover after arrest of her 'rock' Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel breaks cover after arrest of her 'rock' Justin Timberlake