Khloe Kardashian reveals why she's 'not dating' right now

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her decision not to date right now, revealing she prefers to share her life with her kids.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star broke all of this down and admitted she is ‘happy’ as a single but hopeful that she will find love again one day.

"I can't tap out now, I'm not even 40!" Khloe said. "One day, I will be married again, I love love. I will get my fairytale."

She further said, "I know one day that will happen but I'm just not right there right now... I love sharing my life with me, with my kids. I don't need anyone. When I’m at the place when I wanna date, I will. And trust me, if I like the person, I'll publicize it!"

Talking about her hesitations regarding dating, Khloe said, "It's a scary world out there, there's phones everywhere.”

"I definitely think what I've been through is a factor why I'm not just like, 'Let's just start dating again,” said the mother of two - daughter True and son Tatum.

She added, "I don't want to f--- up my kids. So much has already transpired that could potentially f--- them up that I don’t want to add to that by bringing somebody new to mix 'cause so far, people have been very disappointing.”

"I'm just not gonna open myself up the same way that I once did, but I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I also think that's what growing up is, you learn to protect yourself,” concluded The Kardashians star.