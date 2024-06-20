 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner breaks down over Internet trolls

Kylie Jenner poured her heart out to sister Kendall Jenner during 'The Kardashians'

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Kylie Jenner breaks down over Internet trolls 

Kylie Jenner poured her heart out on the criticism she has received over her looks in the past few years.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie sat with sister Kendall Jenner for a heart to heart and talked about the trolling comments she saw about her Paris Fashion Week look.

The confession comes after the Internet dragged the model for ruining her face with botox and cosmetic surgeries as they claimed that Kylie has started to look like a 40-year-old woman.

Complaining to Kendall about how people had been making fun of her, Kylie said that if she wore a lot of makeup, people would say she was wearing “too much makeup,” but if she went in the opposite direction, people would still bash her.

“I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. I’m kind of, so numb to people talking about my looks at this point, and I just want to know why on the internet no one says anything or thinks that it’s OK,” she said.

Agreeing with her, Kendall said that their whole family is “dehumanized” in the public eye.

'They don’t think that there are any rules with us. They don’t think we have any feelings,” she said.

Holding back tears, Kylie said that she took the criticism more personally because she has been on a journey to “look more natural” as she had dissolved “half” of her lip filler.

“I think with me it's never going to change. Why do people think it’s OK to talk about me? I can't let the comments get me down. I can't let the comments get me down. I have s*** to do. Rise above,” Kylie said while tearing up as Kendall comforted her with a hug.

Kim Kardashian desperate to free Bianca Censori from Kanye West's ‘evil clutches'
Kim Kardashian desperate to free Bianca Censori from Kanye West's ‘evil clutches'
Khloe Kardashian reveals why she's 'not dating' right now
Khloe Kardashian reveals why she's 'not dating' right now
Matthew McConaughey reveals his career list for quitting Hollywood
Matthew McConaughey reveals his career list for quitting Hollywood
Prince Harry urged to reconsider where he sources his finances from
Prince Harry urged to reconsider where he sources his finances from
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest gets major update from attorney
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest gets major update from attorney
Matt Damon leaves Ben Affleck alone amid traumatic split from Jennifer Lopez
Matt Damon leaves Ben Affleck alone amid traumatic split from Jennifer Lopez
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given golden tip to rekindle bond with Royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given golden tip to rekindle bond with Royals
Moment ‘The Office' star Steve Carell in splits was unable to deliver lines
Moment ‘The Office' star Steve Carell in splits was unable to deliver lines
Firerose slams Billy Ray Cyrus for filing divorce a day before surgery
Firerose slams Billy Ray Cyrus for filing divorce a day before surgery
‘Bridgerton' cast breaks the internet with Beyoncé dance video: Watch
‘Bridgerton' cast breaks the internet with Beyoncé dance video: Watch
'Obsessed' Prince Harry ‘hunting' to be closer to King Charles
'Obsessed' Prince Harry ‘hunting' to be closer to King Charles
King Charles has left Prince Harry on his own after unforgivable move
King Charles has left Prince Harry on his own after unforgivable move