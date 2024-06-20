Kylie Jenner breaks down over Internet trolls

Kylie Jenner poured her heart out on the criticism she has received over her looks in the past few years.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie sat with sister Kendall Jenner for a heart to heart and talked about the trolling comments she saw about her Paris Fashion Week look.

The confession comes after the Internet dragged the model for ruining her face with botox and cosmetic surgeries as they claimed that Kylie has started to look like a 40-year-old woman.

Complaining to Kendall about how people had been making fun of her, Kylie said that if she wore a lot of makeup, people would say she was wearing “too much makeup,” but if she went in the opposite direction, people would still bash her.

“I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. I’m kind of, so numb to people talking about my looks at this point, and I just want to know why on the internet no one says anything or thinks that it’s OK,” she said.

Agreeing with her, Kendall said that their whole family is “dehumanized” in the public eye.

'They don’t think that there are any rules with us. They don’t think we have any feelings,” she said.

Holding back tears, Kylie said that she took the criticism more personally because she has been on a journey to “look more natural” as she had dissolved “half” of her lip filler.

“I think with me it's never going to change. Why do people think it’s OK to talk about me? I can't let the comments get me down. I can't let the comments get me down. I have s*** to do. Rise above,” Kylie said while tearing up as Kendall comforted her with a hug.