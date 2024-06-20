Madonna's attorney addresses lawsuit over delayed concert woes

Madonna's attorney has cleared up misconceptions behind the dismissal of her delayed concert lawsuit.

The singer and Live Nation’s attorney, Jeff Warshafsky, issued a clarification in a letter on June 19, following the court's decision earlier that day, for a dismissal.

Warshafsky clairified in his letter that the dismissal did not stem from any settlement between the parties involved.

The dismissal also restricts plaintiffs Michael Fellows and Jason Alvarez from re-filing their claims as cited in the court document People obtained on June 19.

Warshafsky condemned the lawsuit as a 'frivolous strike suit' intended to burden Madonna and Live Nation with legal expenses.

Warshafsky’s letter further read, “Plaintiffs have now abandoned this lawsuit when it became clear that this approach would not result in a settlement payment and that they would need to oppose defendants’ motion to dismiss the Amended Complaint.”

Moreover, Warshafsky noted that the 'defendants reserve the right to move for sanctions, attorneys’ fees, and costs' due to the plaintiffs' false 'Notice of Settlement' that the Court struck down on June 10.

The legal dispute rose from allegations that Madonna, 65, falsely advertised the start time of her Celebration World Tour on December 13 in Brooklyn.

The plaintiffs argued that the delayed start caused them inconvenience and increased transportation costs, adding that they “would not have paid for tickets" had they known the concert will start at 1 a.m.— two hours late from the start time.

Similar legal actions by another fan Justin Lipeles followed the January 17 lawsuit about three months later, accusing her of deceptive marketing practices that allegedly misled ticket buyers for her February and March shows.