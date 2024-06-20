 
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'

Justin Timberlake was released on Tuesday morning after he was arrested in the Hamptons

June 20, 2024

Justin Timberlake kept the spirits high after his DWI arrest.

The 43-year-old actor, who was arrested in the Hamptons for driving under influence and running a stop sign, was released in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The US Sun reported that Justin contacted his tour crew shortly to comfort and reassure them that his world tour would not be affected by the setback.

A source told the outlet that he had a long conference call following his arrest, because members of his crew were worried about the future of the world tour and said the incident “wasn't the best thing to happen.”

“He made sure that this arrest didn't create tension in the crew. He reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s***,” the insider said, adding that Justin also apologized “for bringing this kind of attention to the team.”

Stating that his crew “was happy” to see Justin owning up to his mistake, the tipster further shared, “We were quickly told nothing was going to change.”

Justin then ended the call by “saying sorry with a big smile,” as per the outlet.

