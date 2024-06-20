 
Geo News

Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'

Kate Middleton is currently undergoing chemotherapy for her cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'

Kate Middleton health crises has made her rely on a key Royal Family member.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals the Princess of Wales has become up close and personal with the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex.

Former BBC Royal correspondent brands Sophie a loving and supportive figure for the future Queen

She says: "Sophie is a natural, humble woman - clearly still very much in love with her husband - and a woman who has grown into her role without fuss or fanfare," Jennie revealed.

"Sophie has become one of the most loved members of the royal family, forging a deep and mutually affectionate relationship with both of her in-laws, the late Queen and Prince Philip," Jennie revealed, claiming Queen Elizabeth II even regarded Sophie as a "second daughter", after Princess Anne.

"Sophie is delightfully open about her love for her husband, she is close to Catherine and has no doubt been a great support to her in her health crisis. Even though a 17-year age gap seems a lot to bridge, the two women have a lot in common and became firm friends quite early on. Sophie knew exactly what lay in wait for Catherine as she joined the family and she knew it wouldn't always be easy," the expert continued.

Bond then notes: "By nature, Sophie is a kind and generous person who has always been happy to act as sounding board, mentor, confidante... or sometimes just another girl to share a giggle with. So I have no doubt that Sophie has been someone to whom Catherine has frequently turned. They've often been seen enjoying a private joke in public and certainly seem more like sisters than aunt and niece by marriage. Sophie has retained a girlishness about her, while Catherine perhaps because of her very senior role in the family sometimes seems mature beyond her years."

Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio jealous of 'overrated' Margot Robbie: Report
Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move
Kim Kardashian reveals her ten year plan with next career move
Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior' by ending Kate Middleton rift
Meghan Markle aims to become ‘royal savior' by ending Kate Middleton rift
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Meghan Markle 'irritated' by Victoria Beckham 'money, claims expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs' on Kate Middleton recovery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping ‘close tabs' on Kate Middleton recovery
Princess Diana 'smooching demaned' to star in Kevin Costner movie unearthed
Princess Diana 'smooching demaned' to star in Kevin Costner movie unearthed
King Charles faces major hurdle in vising Archie and Lilibet in US
King Charles faces major hurdle in vising Archie and Lilibet in US
Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces
Prince Harry viral comment over meeting Queen Camilla resurfaces
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Justin Timberlake unfazed by DWI arrest as he puts on a 'big smile'
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Prince Harry throwing himself at the king's feet for royal table crumbs
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Kensington Palace caught lying about Kate Middleton: Report
Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton
Queen Camilla puts special effort to bond with King Charles, Kate Middleton