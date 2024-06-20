Kate Middleton 'health crises' brings her closer to 'Royal weapon'

Kate Middleton health crises has made her rely on a key Royal Family member.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals the Princess of Wales has become up close and personal with the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex.

Former BBC Royal correspondent brands Sophie a loving and supportive figure for the future Queen

She says: "Sophie is a natural, humble woman - clearly still very much in love with her husband - and a woman who has grown into her role without fuss or fanfare," Jennie revealed.



"Sophie has become one of the most loved members of the royal family, forging a deep and mutually affectionate relationship with both of her in-laws, the late Queen and Prince Philip," Jennie revealed, claiming Queen Elizabeth II even regarded Sophie as a "second daughter", after Princess Anne.

"Sophie is delightfully open about her love for her husband, she is close to Catherine and has no doubt been a great support to her in her health crisis. Even though a 17-year age gap seems a lot to bridge, the two women have a lot in common and became firm friends quite early on. Sophie knew exactly what lay in wait for Catherine as she joined the family and she knew it wouldn't always be easy," the expert continued.

Bond then notes: "By nature, Sophie is a kind and generous person who has always been happy to act as sounding board, mentor, confidante... or sometimes just another girl to share a giggle with. So I have no doubt that Sophie has been someone to whom Catherine has frequently turned. They've often been seen enjoying a private joke in public and certainly seem more like sisters than aunt and niece by marriage. Sophie has retained a girlishness about her, while Catherine perhaps because of her very senior role in the family sometimes seems mature beyond her years."