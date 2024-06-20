 
Geo News

Kendrick Lamar revives Drake feud with FIVE diss track performance

Kendrick Lamar performed diss track aimed at Drake five times at 'The Pop Out - Ken & Friends' concert

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Kendrick Lamar revives Drake feud with FIVE diss track performance

Kendrick Lamar thrilled fans at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert at the Kia Forum.

On Wednesday, the event featured performances from Dr. Dre, Roddy Ricch, and Ty Dolla $ign, along with the group photograph, with Lamar declaring, "This is unity, y'all just don't know man."

At the concert, Lamar reignited long-running feud with Toronto-born rapper Drake with the performance of his diss track Not Like Us, aimed at the Canadian rapper.

Lamar performed his diss track not once but five times, which seemed to indicate that tensions between the two rappers remain high.

The feud, which has seen both artists exchange numerous diss tracks over the years, recently escalated when Lamar released Not Like Us in May.

The song includes serious accusations against Drake, which the rapper did not shy away from highlighting during the concert.

"Y'all ain't gonna let nobody disrespect the West Coast, huh?" Lamar said after his explosive performance.

The concert also featured Lamar opening with another diss track aimed at Drake, Euphoria, which included new lyrics targeting the One Dance hitmaker.

Bianca Censori turns heads in Kylie Jenner-inspired pink hair
Bianca Censori turns heads in Kylie Jenner-inspired pink hair
Olivia Rodrigo is THIS rock star's 'dream' artist
Olivia Rodrigo is THIS rock star's 'dream' artist
Ashlee Simpson reflects on musical milestone while parenting three kids
Ashlee Simpson reflects on musical milestone while parenting three kids
Kevin Costner recalls Whitney Houston 'was worthy to talk about'
Kevin Costner recalls Whitney Houston 'was worthy to talk about'
Mark Chestnutt cancels upcoming shows 'with a heavy heart' amid surgery recovery
Mark Chestnutt cancels upcoming shows 'with a heavy heart' amid surgery recovery
Taylor Swift hails 'out of control' Cardiff crowd before big London shows
Taylor Swift hails 'out of control' Cardiff crowd before big London shows
Ozzy Osbourne band's bassist talks working in rhythm section: 'It was great for me'
Ozzy Osbourne band's bassist talks working in rhythm section: 'It was great for me'
Travis Scott gets in police trouble for the first time since Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott gets in police trouble for the first time since Astroworld tragedy
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes family protector amid legal battles
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes family protector amid legal battles
Madonna's attorney addresses lawsuit over delayed concert woes
Madonna's attorney addresses lawsuit over delayed concert woes
Jude Law reveals how he handled his Hollywood fame
Jude Law reveals how he handled his Hollywood fame
Nelly and Ashanti break on living married life in secert
Nelly and Ashanti break on living married life in secert