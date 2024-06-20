Kendrick Lamar revives Drake feud with FIVE diss track performance

Kendrick Lamar thrilled fans at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert at the Kia Forum.

On Wednesday, the event featured performances from Dr. Dre, Roddy Ricch, and Ty Dolla $ign, along with the group photograph, with Lamar declaring, "This is unity, y'all just don't know man."

At the concert, Lamar reignited long-running feud with Toronto-born rapper Drake with the performance of his diss track Not Like Us, aimed at the Canadian rapper.

Lamar performed his diss track not once but five times, which seemed to indicate that tensions between the two rappers remain high.

The feud, which has seen both artists exchange numerous diss tracks over the years, recently escalated when Lamar released Not Like Us in May.

The song includes serious accusations against Drake, which the rapper did not shy away from highlighting during the concert.

"Y'all ain't gonna let nobody disrespect the West Coast, huh?" Lamar said after his explosive performance.

The concert also featured Lamar opening with another diss track aimed at Drake, Euphoria, which included new lyrics targeting the One Dance hitmaker.