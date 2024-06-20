 
Bianca Censori turns heads in Kylie Jenner-inspired pink hair

Bianca Censori's pink hair signifies reclaiming control and empowerment, according to Positive Psychology coach

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Bianca Censori made bold statement in vibrant pink hair like Kylie Jenner.

According to DailyMail report, at the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 show, Censori accompanied by husband Kanye West, confidently showcased the striking hue.

Pink hair, embraced by icons from Marie Antoinette to Kurt Cobain and modern stars such as Madonna and Rihanna, signifies reclaiming control and empowerment, according Elle Mace, a Positive Psychology Coach.

"Pink hair is a bold and attention-grabbing colour. It's often used as a way for individuals to express themselves, their personality and creativity," Mace shared.

She added, "It breaks the norm and is a bold and unconventional style that many people felt helped them express themselves at a time of uncertainty and routine disruption where they may have felt out of control."

Mace further revealed, "People who have pink hair might exude confidence and self-expression and enjoy embracing their individuality."

Bianca Censori walked to the front row of the PROTOTYPES fashion show with Kanye West, who donned an all white outfit.

