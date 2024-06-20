 
Emma Stone explains why she is not called by her real name

Emma Stone clears the air regarding her name preferences

June 20, 2024

Emma Stone recently opened up about her birthname, which is not Emma but Emily.

The Poor Things hitmaker recently marked her presence on the latest episode of TODAY and addressed queries related to her name preferences.

During the chat, the show’s host Craig Melvin brought up the topic by asking, "Are we still going by Emma, or Emily?"

"There's been some confusion over your name," he explained.

It is pertinent to mention here that in May Emma Stone expressed that she usually goes by "Emily" rather than "Emma."

However, in this chat, the La La Land alum claimed, "I'm fine either way."

"I really am. My real name is Emily, though," she noted.

"Why have you been allowing us to call you Emma for all these years?" the show host asked for clarification.

"It was taken at Screen Actors Guild. It's sort of like when you register a business and you can't have the same name as someone else," the Oscar-winning actress recalled.

Wrapping up the chat, she established "I've been saying Emily my whole life ... you can call me whatever you want," allowing, "You can make up a name!"

