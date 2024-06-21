Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to become next ‘spares’

Prince William appears to be following in his father's footsteps, potentially repeating the mistakes King Charles made with Prince Harry, with his own younger siblings.



In a piece for Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Eden shared shocking insights into Prince of Wales’ plans to run the monarchy after taking over from Charles.

As per Eden, a close friend of William has revealed that he is planning to significantly downsize the royal family's working members, drawing inspiration from smaller European monarchies.

If it proves to be true, the main victims of William’s new scheme would be his own younger kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He said William intends to carry on with the approach of slimming down the monarchy even after older members retire, potentially limiting the roles of his younger children as well.

Discussing the Trooping the Colour ceremony, which saw very few members of the Royal family on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace, Eden said he is ‘worried’ about the ‘future of the monarchy’ after talking to William’s pal.

Citing the Prince’s pal, he revealed that William is in “full agreement” with the King Charles about the need for a “slimmed-down monarchy.”

“When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won’t be inviting anyone else to become working royals,” they said.

“It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals,” the insider added of Charlotte and Louis.

“That is what William wants,” they said. “He sees the small European monarchies as the model for the future.”

Expressing his own two-cents, Eden said, “In my opinion, it would be a mistake for William to continue with his plans for a radically slimmed-down monarchy when Harry and Meghan are no longer there to support him.”