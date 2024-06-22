Justin Timberlake makes first speech as he appears on-stage since DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake took to stage for the first time since his arrest for driving while intoxicated.



Timberlake, who was charged with DWI amid his European Tour, made it to the Chicago stage on the same day of his court hearing and made a short speech.

"It's been a tough week," the father of two said to the crowd.

"I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back," he added just before his performance on selfish.

As for the court proceedings, the hearing was virtual and attended by his lawyer.

According to Sag Harbor Police Department, Timberlake was put under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment' when they observed the Grammy-winning singer 'operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane.'

Meanwhile, Timberlake refused DWI suspicions as he claimed he only had one drink with his friends before driving back home from The American Hotel despite 'bloodshot' and 'glassy' eyes.