Kate Middleton gets new title on Prince William's 42nd birthday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a new title as she celebrated the 42nd birthday of her husband Prince William.



The future queen took to social media and shared a lovely photo of the Prince of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to wish him a very happy birthday.

She posted the photo on behalf of her kids with caption, “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”

Kate Middleton also disclosed that the photo was taken by her earlier this year.

Commenting on the post on Instagram, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s personal photographer Millie Pilkington also dropped sweet comment.

She said, “One of the best family portraits ever. Captures all the joy, love and laughter.”

The royal photographer also suggested a sweet title for Kate Middleton, saying “Utterly brilliant @princeandprincessofwales.”



