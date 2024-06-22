Ruby Wax brands Madonna 'dishonest' while recalling ‘snide' interview

Ruby Wax, a TV personality, has recalled her famous 1994 ‘snide’ interview with Madonna.

The 71-year-old, who interviewed the Hung Up hitmaker on camera for the BBC to promote her Bedtime Stories album, has labeled The Queen of Pop as “dishonest."

"She kept saying which camera she wanted. I had to make sure she wasn't insulted, because she was ready for an insult or a hardball question to be thrown,” Ruby told Heat magazine.

“She was totally defensive, and that's not a way to do an interview,” she added.

When Ruby was asked how she coped with the challenging conversation, she replied, "I tried to make her laugh and then I tried to take her seriously, except I was doing an entertainment show, so I had to keep it funny.”

“She was answering me in a kind-of snide way and not being honest,” added Ruby. "I can only be honest, so it was a car crash. I think, in the end, she thought I was funny in a goofy kind of way. But she couldn't get serious."