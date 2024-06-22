Kate Middleton fans receive exciting update about her return to duties

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s fans have received an exciting update about her return to royal duties following her appearance at Trooping the Colour.



Speaking to the GB News, royal expert Cameron Walker has claimed that Kate may return to duties 'before summer is out.'

The royal expert said the Palaces had "ruled out Royal Ascot and Garter Day" appearances, but haven't confirmed her absence from "any other engagements".

Cameron revealed: "So they've ruled out Ascot and obviously they've ruled out Garter Day this week, but they haven't ruled out any further engagements this summer.



"I suspect we may see her before the summer's out, but it all depends on where she is with her chemotherapy and if she's having a good day or a bad day."

Before Trooping the Colour, Princess Kate had issued an emotional statement, saying: “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”