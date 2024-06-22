Prince Harry fears ONE thing the most during UK visits

Prince Harry goes to drastic measures in order to conceal his identity whenever he visits the UK.

In his memoir Spare, Harry initially revealed that he used to go to extreme lengths during his dating days with now-wife Meghan Markle.

Now, royal expert Tom Quinn claims that even now Harry struggles with security issues when he returns to his home country for brief visits.

“Harry is completely obsessed with the idea that any visit to the UK is fraught with security difficulties – hence his continued legal action to challenge the UK government’s decision not to fund his security,” he tells Mirror.

Tom added, “Harry hates the idea of hotels – last time he stayed in a hotel on a visit to the UK he had to leave and arrive virtually in disguise. The problems are even bigger if he plans to stay with friends as he’s convinced, he is always being watched by the media and that they will find out where he’s staying."