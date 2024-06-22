 
Geo News

Prince Harry fears ONE thing the most during UK visits

Prince Harry officially moved out of UK with his wife and kids in 2020

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Prince Harry fears ONE thing the most during UK visits

Prince Harry goes to drastic measures in order to conceal his identity whenever he visits the UK.

In his memoir Spare, Harry initially revealed that he used to go to extreme lengths during his dating days with now-wife Meghan Markle.

Now, royal expert Tom Quinn claims that even now Harry struggles with security issues when he returns to his home country for brief visits.

“Harry is completely obsessed with the idea that any visit to the UK is fraught with security difficulties – hence his continued legal action to challenge the UK government’s decision not to fund his security,” he tells Mirror.

Tom added, “Harry hates the idea of hotels – last time he stayed in a hotel on a visit to the UK he had to leave and arrive virtually in disguise. The problems are even bigger if he plans to stay with friends as he’s convinced, he is always being watched by the media and that they will find out where he’s staying."

Brad Pitt ready to take next step with Ines de Ramon: Report
Brad Pitt ready to take next step with Ines de Ramon: Report
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor at risk of getting divorce case dismissed
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor at risk of getting divorce case dismissed
Matthew Lewis teases return to 'Harry Potter' series
Matthew Lewis teases return to 'Harry Potter' series
Prince William is all smiles in birthday selfie with Taylor Swift, kids: See Photo
Prince William is all smiles in birthday selfie with Taylor Swift, kids: See Photo
Jonathan Groff reveals what he did with his Tony award after big win
Jonathan Groff reveals what he did with his Tony award after big win
Netflix to remove over 70 movies in July: See the List
Netflix to remove over 70 movies in July: See the List
King Charles urged to slow down by doctors amid 'bitter disappointment'
King Charles urged to slow down by doctors amid 'bitter disappointment'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to follow in footsteps of Princess Madeleine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to follow in footsteps of Princess Madeleine
Prince William flaunts his killer dance moves at Taylor Swift concert, video goes viral video
Prince William flaunts his killer dance moves at Taylor Swift concert, video goes viral
Taylor Swift reenacted THIS movie scene to clap back at her bullies
Taylor Swift reenacted THIS movie scene to clap back at her bullies
Prince William, Kate Middleton scared about Charlotte and Louis future
Prince William, Kate Middleton scared about Charlotte and Louis future
Prince Harry nightmare as 'forever home' becomes 'brief stop'
Prince Harry nightmare as 'forever home' becomes 'brief stop'