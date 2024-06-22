Photo: Robert Pattinson showcases 'rare' quality after becoming father: Report

Robert Pattinson is reportedly devoted to fatherhood after welcoming first baby with Suki Waterhouse.

Recently, news surfaced on the internet regarding new celebrity parents that Suki and Robert tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Now, as per a new report of Life & Style, the Batman actor is staying back from acting to fully focus on his responsibilities as the father of a baby daughter.

An insider told the outlet, “Becoming a dad meant that Rob put the brakes on literally everything else he had going on, including his Batman franchise, to just focus on being present for and dedicated to his new family.”

They went on to mention, “You have to understand how rare that actually is in Hollywood, especially for somebody on real hot streak in his peak earning years like Rob is.”

However, the source claimed that Robert “is utterly devoted to Suki and to their new situation together” despite career peak.

The insider explained before concluding that “money has never been” an issue for Robert, who is truly a family person.