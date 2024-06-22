G-Eazy details struggles and hardships in new album, 'Freak Show'

G-Eazy just made a comeback to the music industry after an almost three-year hiatus of album-making.

Additionally, reflecting on a heavy family loss, his new LP, Freak Show consists of some reflections over his life.

The multi-platinum-selling rapper released his seventh studio album on June 21 which explores different genres from hip-hop, pop-punk, alternative and more.

He sings about the hardships he has endured in the industry as well his recent years, mainly the loss of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, who passed away in November 2021.

One of the songs of the 35-year-old record producer, Love You Forever, highlights his vulnerability as he opened up about coping up with the heartbreak of losing his mom.



“My dear mama / My sweet mama / Nobody's gonna hurt you / 'Cause Gerald's always gonna love you,” he sings on the chorus.

Meanwhile his other song, Anxiety, a rather upbeat song, is centered around the struggles of G-Eazy with his mental health.



A few weeks before his album was released, G-Eazy announced his Freak Show World Tour on his official Instagram account.

“YEEEE! WELCOME TO THE FREAK SHOW… CANT WAIT SEE YOU THERE,” G-Eazy captioned the post.