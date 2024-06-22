 
King Charles needs 'chance' to 'create memories' with Archie, Lili amid cancer

King Charles is hopeful ahead of reconnecting with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

June 22, 2024

King Charles is longing to reconnect with Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet.

His Majesty, who is reportedly planning a visit to America, has his heart melt at the thought of reconnecting with his estranged grandkids.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals: "Having grandchildren is a powerful tug on the heartstrings. Little people who are part of your bloodline and have had nothing to do with family quarrels and tensions." 

She tells OK! magazine: "So I can imagine that the King very much wants the chance to get to know Archie and Lilibet and to create some memories for them."

Jennie adds: "I fervently hope that Harry will not follow Meghan’s example of remaining obdurately estranged from her father and most of her family."

This comes as Royal author Tom Quinn speaks about King Charles' attempts to visit grandchildren in America.

Tom told Mirror: "Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility."

He continued: "King Charles has privately visited many other countries – he made an unpublicised visit to Transylvania for example to check up on his rental properties – so it’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Harry and the children in California. He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be." 

