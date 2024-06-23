 
'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley slams Nicola Coughlan's body shamers

Simone Ashley spoke highly of Nicola Coughlan as she bashed haters for body shaming her co-star

June 23, 2024

Netflix Bridgerton star Simone Ashley recently clapped back at Nicola Coughlan’s haters.

Appearing at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, the 28-year-old talked about the negative remarks and comments her co-star Nicola is receiving for her body.

The actress, who plays Kathani Sharma in the drama series, spoke on the topic, "Yeah, the haters are going to hate."

She went on to address, “And I think we can all relate to that, but I really don't think that she's allowing that to bother her."

Gushing over Nicola, who played season 3's lead character Penelope Featherington, Simone continued, "She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well."

"I think Nicola is just absolutely flying," she also added.

Before concluding the chat, she maintained about her co-actress, "She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone — especially women — all over the world."

This comes after Simone reassured her fans that she and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, will try their best to return for the fourth installment of Netflix’s regency era drama. 

