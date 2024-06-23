 
Oprah Winfrey surprises THIS author with her latest book club pick

Oprah Winfrey selected a book 'for the summer' for her book club and called the author to surprise him

June 23, 2024

Oprah Winfrey just surprised a book author as she revealed to him that his book had been picked for the celebrity talk show host’s book club.

In the video, where Oprah, rocking a light yellow-coloured dress, gets ready to break the news to him, can be heard saying, “We’re getting ready to call the next book club author, which is always so much fun.”

“To tell them that their book is chosen,” she added as the next cut shows Oprah facetiming the author and telling him that his book was selected for the book club to read “all summer.”

The author was revealed to be David Wroblewski and the chosen book is titled, Familiaris which was published in June 2024.

“Can I say something?” David asked Oprah as he received the news on video call.

“I feel like I’ve never had a chance to thank you adequately for choosing Edgar,” he said, referring to his book, The Story of Edgar Sawtelle, which was also selected as one of the picks for Oprah’s book club, previously.

David continued, “But I just want to say that straight out, right now, as simple as possible: Thank you, it changed my life and it made this (Familiaris) book possible.”

