Snoop Dogg celebrates his 'baby girl' as youngest child turns 25

Snoop Dogg celebrates as his youngest child turns 25

Snoop Dogg is honouring his baby mama and baby girl as his youngest child turns quarter of a century old.



The Buttons rapper, 52, took to Instagram on Saturday to drop some family photos of the father-daughter duo, including his wife of 26 years, all in coordinated black and brown flannel jacket and pant sets.

The doting father of four, who has two more sons Cordé, 29, and Cordell, 27, with wife Shante Broadus and another son, Julian, 25, from a previous relationship, also penned a sweet caption for his daughter Cori Broadus as well as his wife for giving him 'a princess.'

"Happy c day to my baby girl @princessbroadus ???? thank u to @bosslady_ent for being my queen who gave me a princess," the caption read.

Shante shared the same photos on her own Instagram page, writing to Cori, “Happy C Day My Beautiful Chocolate Baby Girl ????????. I Love You Always ???????? #TwentyFive.”

Cori reshared the posts on her Instagram Stories and thanked her mom 'for giving me life.' She revealed on her Instagram that she celebrated her birthday eve with a yacht party with friends.

The birthday tributes come after Cori revealed in January that she was hospitalised with a stroke,

Although she did not detail about what led to her stroke, she has suffered health problems since the age of 6 following her diagnosis with lupus.