Tom Cruise's daughter Suri take subtle jab at him during graduation

Suri Cruise bid farewell to highschool but not without taking a dig at her father Tom Cruise.

While the 18-year-old got her diploma from LaGuardia High School on Friday, Tom was away at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London.

However, Suri was accompanied by her mother Katie Holmes as pictures obtained by Page Six showed them taking pictures together.

She was also photographed hugging another recent graduate.

Before going inside the venue of the United Palace Theatre, located in the Washington Heights, Suri posted with Katie delightfully as they posed outside the brick building.

The outlet also got its hands on the graduation ceremony’s pamphlet which read Suri’s name as “Suri Noelle,” as she seemingly dropped her celebrity dad’s last name.

Moreover, for her big day, Suri wore a dainty, white dress under her red graduation gown and completed her look with white sandals that had floral decorations on them.

On the other hand, Katie rocked opted for a light yellow matching set and a collared long-sleeve shirt.