Meghan Markle nerve wreckingly trying to seek Kate Midleton's forgiveness

Meghan Markle is reportedly starting to grow incredibly weary of the growing need to seek Kate Middleton’s forgiveness

June 23, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to win back favor from Kate Middleton and it allegedly starts with the ‘nerve-wracking’ process of asking her forgiveness.

Everything has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

It began with the source admitting that Meghan Markle’s priorities currently lie with the Palace because “Meghan would love to be accepted by the British public again”.

In order to attain this “getting the seal of approval from Kate and William would go a long way towards that.”

“It’s got to be pretty nerve-wracking for Meghan, so much is riding on making amends with Kate and William and no matter what she and Harry do, ultimately they have very little control over the outcome, all they can do is continue to reach out, and hope for the best.”

