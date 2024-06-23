 
Kate Middleton's cancer causing a horrible life impact on children

Kate Middleton is feeling horrible because of the impact she’s having on her children

June 23, 2024

Kate Middleton's cancer causing a horrible life impact on children

Kate Middleton is reportedly starting to feel incredibly scared and worried about the horrible impact she’s having on her children, even though it’s supposed to be the opposite.

Insight into how the princess feels about having her children worry around her has been shared by an inside source just recently.

This source in question broke everything down during their interview with Closer magazine.

According to the source, Kate is mostly feeling well and just trying her best to stay upbeat” for her children, and is going out as much as possible, and doing ‘little things’ for her kids in the mean time.

Mainly because “Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her.”

“She feels very much that it is supposed to be the other way around,” given that she is the parent.

As of right now, the Royal Family is slated to head into Scotland, in Balmoral Castle for the summer, all while continuing their cancer treatment.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton and King Charles have been battling cancer since the very start of 2024, and while King Charles officially returned to royal duties before the summer, Kate Middleton is still hoping for more rest in order to prioritize her healing.

