King Charles to leave Prince Harry 'on his own' if Camilla problem is not fixed

King Charles will not forgive Prince Harry over Queen Camilla

June 23, 2024

King Charles is reportedly still sore over Prince Harry's comments about Camilla.

His Majesty, who is considering the idea of reconciliation with his younger son amid cancer diagnosis, has established he will take not a word against his beloved wife.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen said: "I think people have to realise that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla."

 Speaking about Harry's resentment towards Camilla in memoir 'Spare,' the expert noted: "Prince Harry made it clear that he felt she was the villain in the piece.

"I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that."

Anderson continues to note that Harry still "resents" Camilla and the Duke “is on his own" unless he fixes his problem.

This comes as Prince Harry refrained for putting out a Father's Day post, unlike elder brother Prince William. 

Royal commentator Lizzie Cundy said: “I thought it was very poignant that Prince William sent this beautiful post. It shows the bond they still have and the respect he has for his father, and there’s Harry, very noticeably absent. 

