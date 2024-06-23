 
Geo News

King Charles likely to end feud with Prince Harry, Meghan for Archie, Lilibet?

King Charles is desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

King Charles likely to end feud with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Archie, Lilibet?

King Charles could end his rift with younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, a royal expert has claimed.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Lilibet and Archie could help "forget bitter rows of the past" between King Charles and Harry.

The Daily Express UK quoted Jennie as saying, "Little people who are part of your bloodline and have had nothing to do with family quarrels and tensions. Utterly innocent tiny tots who deserve to know and love their grandparents."

She went on saying, "So I can imagine that the King very much wants the chance to get to know Archie and Lilibet and to create some memories for them. The children may provide the most compelling link between Charles and Harry, and convince them both to forgive, if not forget, the bitter rows of the past."

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles is desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles has seen Archie in person only a handful of times and Princess Lilibet only once.

Earlier, royal expert Michael Cole had claimed, “Painfully aware that time is precious, the King regrets that he cannot be closer to his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Prince Harry's nostalgia is at an all-time high amid attempts to make a new home
Prince Harry's nostalgia is at an all-time high amid attempts to make a new home
Taylor Swift ‘gigantic boyfriend' Travis Kelce impresses Hugh Grant
Taylor Swift ‘gigantic boyfriend' Travis Kelce impresses Hugh Grant
Meghan Markle planning to return back to the royal fold as its savior
Meghan Markle planning to return back to the royal fold as its savior
Prince William wins new title for Prince George, Princess Charlotte as Kate Middleton battles cancer video
Prince William wins new title for Prince George, Princess Charlotte as Kate Middleton battles cancer
King Charles to leave Prince Harry 'on his own' if Camilla problem is not fixed
King Charles to leave Prince Harry 'on his own' if Camilla problem is not fixed
Scott Disick admits feeling like a 'laughingstock' over drastic weight loss
Scott Disick admits feeling like a 'laughingstock' over drastic weight loss
Meghan Markle nerve wreckingly trying to seek Kate Midleton's forgiveness
Meghan Markle nerve wreckingly trying to seek Kate Midleton's forgiveness
When Prince William followed Taylor Swift 'like a puppy' in Kensington Palace
When Prince William followed Taylor Swift 'like a puppy' in Kensington Palace
Buckingham Palace makes key decision ahead of Emperor of Japan's visit
Buckingham Palace makes key decision ahead of Emperor of Japan's visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal return linked to King Charles life: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal return linked to King Charles life: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'don't really care about charity': 'Frightfully awkward'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'don't really care about charity': 'Frightfully awkward'
King Charles 'carefully' planning reconciliation with Prince Harry
King Charles 'carefully' planning reconciliation with Prince Harry