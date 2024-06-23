Taylor Swift ‘gigantic boyfriend' Travis Kelce impresses Hugh Grant

June 23, 2024
Taylor Swift has swept Hugh Grant off his feet for his hospitality.
The American singer, who is currently continuing her ERAS tour in London, treated the A-lister star with tequila shots alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Praising the songstress, the actor turned to his social media, writing: "Dear @taylorswift13. You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team.”
Grant then branded Travis Kelce an "excellent if gigantic boyfriend."
"Thanks so much from one [aging] London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet,"
This comes after praises from Prince William after attending Swift’s concert.
Turning to his Instagram, the future King captioned the photo.
"Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening," Prince William wrote on the social media app alongside kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis,” he wrote.