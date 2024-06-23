 
Geo News

Taylor Swift ‘gigantic boyfriend' Travis Kelce impresses Hugh Grant

Taylor Swift Eras tour praised by Hugh Grant with humble gesture

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Taylor Swift ‘gigantic boyfriend' Travis Kelce impresses Hugh Grant

Taylor Swift has swept Hugh Grant off his feet for his hospitality.

The American singer, who is currently continuing her ERAS tour in London, treated the A-lister star with tequila shots alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Praising the songstress, the actor turned to his social media, writing: "Dear @taylorswift13. You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team.”

Grant then branded Travis Kelce an "excellent if gigantic boyfriend."

"Thanks so much from one [aging] London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet,"

This comes after praises from Prince William after attending Swift’s concert.

Turning to his Instagram, the future King captioned the photo.

"Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening," Prince William wrote on the social media app alongside kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis,” he wrote.

Prince Harry's nostalgia is at an all-time high amid attempts to make a new home
Prince Harry's nostalgia is at an all-time high amid attempts to make a new home
Meghan Markle planning to return back to the royal fold as its savior
Meghan Markle planning to return back to the royal fold as its savior
Prince William wins new title for Prince George, Princess Charlotte as Kate Middleton battles cancer video
Prince William wins new title for Prince George, Princess Charlotte as Kate Middleton battles cancer
King Charles to leave Prince Harry 'on his own' if Camilla problem is not fixed
King Charles to leave Prince Harry 'on his own' if Camilla problem is not fixed
Scott Disick admits feeling like a 'laughingstock' over drastic weight loss
Scott Disick admits feeling like a 'laughingstock' over drastic weight loss
King Charles likely to end feud with Prince Harry, Meghan for Archie, Lilibet?
King Charles likely to end feud with Prince Harry, Meghan for Archie, Lilibet?
Meghan Markle nerve wreckingly trying to seek Kate Midleton's forgiveness
Meghan Markle nerve wreckingly trying to seek Kate Midleton's forgiveness
When Prince William followed Taylor Swift 'like a puppy' in Kensington Palace
When Prince William followed Taylor Swift 'like a puppy' in Kensington Palace
Buckingham Palace makes key decision ahead of Emperor of Japan's visit
Buckingham Palace makes key decision ahead of Emperor of Japan's visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal return linked to King Charles life: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal return linked to King Charles life: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'don't really care about charity': 'Frightfully awkward'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'don't really care about charity': 'Frightfully awkward'
King Charles 'carefully' planning reconciliation with Prince Harry
King Charles 'carefully' planning reconciliation with Prince Harry