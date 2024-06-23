Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage ‘stronger than ever' amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is reportedly in a very good place amid difficult times

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is reportedly in a good place amid her cancer treatment and her husband’s efforts to be there for her.

On Father’s Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a happy photo of the future king with his three kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - jumping off a sand dune. The picture credit mentioned Kate and the caption read: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!"

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says the picture summarizes their current familial dynamic, with Prince William prioritizing his kids and wife before everything else.

She told OK!: “As we know, William relishes his own model of family life. These past few months have been probably the most testing time in the whole of their marriage and must have shaken them to the core.”

"To think about the future must have been incredibly unsettling, but I think that picture has been deliberately chosen to show that they are now all in a frame of mind whereby they can look to the future with positivity," she explained.

“It's a great accolade to a person to have your partner who has such a public role but any partner just say 'OK, I don't care what people say, you are my priority'. William has made it absolutely clear that Kate and the children are his number one priority and nothing is going to move him away from that path,” she added.

Jennie also explained Kate Middleton’s feelings for her husband amid her treatment, saying, “She adores William - he is her rock and has supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flak from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her. So she adores her man.”

“I think their marriage is stronger than ever,” she remarked.