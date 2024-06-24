 
Kevin Costner reveals real reason behind 'Yellowstone' exit

Kevin Costner played John Dutton III on 'Yellowstone' from 2018 to 2022

June 24, 2024

Kevin Costner is finally laying the bare details of his exit from Yellowstone.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new film Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1, Kevin opened up about his pursuit to explore his career and the legacy of Yellowstone ahead of the second part of the fifth and final season.

"Yellowstone was a great moment in my life. I remember reading it, and thinking I wanted to do this. Maybe do one season or just one long movie, and end up doing five [seasons],” he said.

Kevin further insisted that he needed to shift focus with so many projects already on his plate.

"It was important for me to be able to do other things and, you know, try to make that work. [But] I just wasn't able to make it work,” he continued.

Kevin’s statement comes after he took to Instagram on June 20 and officially confirmed that won’t be reprising his character of John Dutton III like he did from 2018 to 2022.

“I just realized that I am not going to be able to continue season 5b, or into the future," he had said in the video last week.

