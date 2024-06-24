 
Piers Morgan follows in footsteps of Prince William

Piers Morgan said, “Taylor, the wait is over.. for both of us! Swifty”

June 24, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has seemingly followed in the footsteps of Prince William as he attended US singer Taylor Swift’s concert.

William also attended Taylor Swift concert with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Friday, on the 42nd birthday of the future king.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William shared a selfie with Taylor and his children to thank the singer.

He tweeted, “Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

Following in the footsteps of the Prince of Wales, outspoken journalist Piers Morgan took to X and shared his photo head of Swift’s gig, saying “Taylor, the wait is over.. for both of us! #Swifty.”

Later, after the show, he also shared a video of Taylor Swift performing on stage with caption “What a show. What a star. Absolutely loved it.

“Thanks Taylor Swift.”


