Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return

Kevin Costner had a set of demands to return to 'Yellowstone' for the final season

Kevin Costner’s demands from Paramount studio reportedly led to his exit from hit show Yellowstone.

His return to the show as modern cowboy John Dutton became doubtful due to his feud with creator Taylor Sheridan.

Kevin reportedly demanded a "script approval" to return for season 5b of the show and the network refused the actor’s demand.

The Horizon creator also reportedly demanded a shorter filming schedule than what the executives had offered him and a higher pay than before.

The studio is said to have made several offers to the actor to make him return for the final season. Paramount even offered the actor fewer filming hours for the same pay, but the talks led nowhere, per Puck News.

On Thursday, Costner, 69, announced to fans that he isn’t going to return for the last season.

He said: “Yellowstone was a great moment in my life. I remember reading it, and thinking I wanted to do this. Maybe do one season or just one long movie, and end up doing five [seasons].

"It was important for me to be able to do other things and, you know, try to make that work. [But] I just wasn't able to make it work,” he explained further.