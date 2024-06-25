 
Geo News

Insider report reveals who's real Swiftie in royal family

Sources point to Princess Charlotte to be a 'huge' Swiftie in the royal family

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Insider report reveals whos real Swiftie in royal family
Insider report reveals who's real Swiftie in royal family 

Prince William and his kids had a good time at Taylor Swift's recent London show, but the person who was over the moon there was Princess Charlotte, as sources reveal her to be a "huge" Swiftie.

"Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family. She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this," the insiders spill the bean.

Despite the Prince of Wales shaking his leg during the concert, the source told ET that, in fact, it was Charlotte who had enjoyed the most.

"Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert]," adding, "They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift."

Kide Middleton, meanwhile, did not join the family at the show, leaving William to be the only parent there for the kids. 

He "is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte," after an insider close to him reacted to his viral dancing video.

'The Bear' pours cold war on new love angle between chefs
'The Bear' pours cold war on new love angle between chefs
Triple H believes Netflix deal 'game-changer' for WWE
Triple H believes Netflix deal 'game-changer' for WWE
Eddie Murphy drops two major updates about 'Shrek' universe
Eddie Murphy drops two major updates about 'Shrek' universe
Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby
Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby
Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family