Prince Harry to spill tea about Thomas Markle estrangement in next memoir?

Thomas Markle recently sat for explosive interview against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid estrangement

June 25, 2024

Prince Harry may spill details of his and Meghan Markle’s estrangement from the Duchess’ father, Thomas Markle, in his next memoir, suggested a royal expert.

The 79-year-old recently sat for an explosive interview for Daily Mail, where he talked of never meeting the Duke of Sussex and his grandkids, Prince Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams talked of the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Thomas Markle, claiming that the reason for the estrangement may be revealed in a future book.

“Before the engagement, it has never been explained why Harry has never met Thomas Markle,” he said. “That is something that perhaps will be explained in a future memoir, but this is all very sad business.”

However, he noted that the Sussexes may never reconcile with Thomas. “It’s not going to be resolved. The fact that Thomas is appealing to King Charles and so forth is not going to mean anything happens, I’m afraid,” he added.

“As far as the wider royal drift is concerned, the Royal Family have other priorities at the moment, putting it mildly.”

