Princess Anne incident details revealed

Princess Anne has sustained concussion and minor injuries during an accident at Gatcombe Park and the Princess Royal is currently in hospital.



Princess Anne is expected to return home later this week.

Now, royal expert Rebecca English has revealed details of the incident and nature of the injuries.

Rebecca tweeted, “What we know so far: The Princess was walking on her Gatcombe Park estate last night when an incident occurred leaving her with head wounds and concussion.

“Exact cause and nature of accident unconfirmed but injuries consistent with impact of a horse’s head or legs.”

The royal expert went on saying, “The Princess in a comfortable condition in hospital and recovering well. She is being kept in as a precautionary measure/observation. Expected to make a full recovery & will hopefully return home later this week.”

According to GB News, Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Tim Laurence, as well as her two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall - were at Gatcombe Park at the time.

Sir Tim accompanied the Princess to hospital.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”