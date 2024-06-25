 
Geo News

Princess Anne neighbour spills new details about unfortunate accident

Princess Anne received minor injuries after horse attack near her home, palace revealed

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Princess Anne neighbour spills new details about unfortunate accident
Princess Anne neighbour spills new details about unfortunate accident 

Princess Anne’s neighbour has spilled new details about the recent incident involving the Princess Royal which left her with minor injuries, as per Buckingham Palace.

Speaking with Daily Express, the neighbour revealed how they thought ‘the worst’ had happened after seeing an air ambulance near Anne’s residence.

"I saw an air ambulance landing on her estate and I thought 'oh my goodness, I hope it's not Anne,’” the eyewitness told the publication.

“And then the police helicopter started circling about ten minutes later and I thought the worst,” they added.

"The air ambulance was on the ground for about 40 minutes I think - I'm not sure if it took her to hospital, but didn't look like it did as it flew off the other way. I really hope she's going to be okay."

It comes after Buckingham Palace revealed that Anne has ‘sustained’ minor injuries and concussion following “an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.”

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” they added.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Princess Anne's memory takes a turn for the worse after getting kicked by a horse
Princess Anne's memory takes a turn for the worse after getting kicked by a horse
Kate Middleton fans receive disappointing news as Buckingham Palace makes major announcement
Kate Middleton fans receive disappointing news as Buckingham Palace makes major announcement
Tom Cruise skips daughter Suri's graduation for Taylor Swift concert
Tom Cruise skips daughter Suri's graduation for Taylor Swift concert
Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Anne's accident video
Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Anne's accident
Princess Anne incident details revealed
Princess Anne incident details revealed
Prince Harry to spill tea about Thomas Markle estrangement in next memoir?
Prince Harry to spill tea about Thomas Markle estrangement in next memoir?
Cardi B accepts fans' demand for her third album
Cardi B accepts fans' demand for her third album
Channing Tatum keeps ‘23 Jump Street' hopes alive
Channing Tatum keeps ‘23 Jump Street' hopes alive
Insider report reveals who's real Swiftie in royal family
Insider report reveals who's real Swiftie in royal family
'The Bear' pours cold war on new love angle between chefs
'The Bear' pours cold war on new love angle between chefs
Triple H believes Netflix deal 'game-changer' for WWE
Triple H believes Netflix deal 'game-changer' for WWE
Eddie Murphy drops two major updates about 'Shrek' universe
Eddie Murphy drops two major updates about 'Shrek' universe