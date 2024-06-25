Princess Anne neighbour spills new details about unfortunate accident

Princess Anne’s neighbour has spilled new details about the recent incident involving the Princess Royal which left her with minor injuries, as per Buckingham Palace.

Speaking with Daily Express, the neighbour revealed how they thought ‘the worst’ had happened after seeing an air ambulance near Anne’s residence.

"I saw an air ambulance landing on her estate and I thought 'oh my goodness, I hope it's not Anne,’” the eyewitness told the publication.

“And then the police helicopter started circling about ten minutes later and I thought the worst,” they added.

"The air ambulance was on the ground for about 40 minutes I think - I'm not sure if it took her to hospital, but didn't look like it did as it flew off the other way. I really hope she's going to be okay."

It comes after Buckingham Palace revealed that Anne has ‘sustained’ minor injuries and concussion following “an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.”

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” they added.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."