Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton

Anti-monarchy group Republic Chief Graham Smith has reacted to palace announcement about royal family’s trip to Scotland without Kate Middleton.



Kate Middleton is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace statement regarding royal family’s tour.

Palmer tweeted, “The King and Queen, accompanied at various times by Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, will be in Edinburgh for Royal Week between July 2 and 5.

“William, known as the Duke of Rothesay north of the border, will be at the Thistle service on July 3.”

Commenting on it, Smith said, “This is when they do a handful of brief visits to justify their two months off when they stay in Balmoral.”

According to the palace, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Edinburgh, Scotland from Tuesday, 2nd July to Friday, 5th July 2024.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is not mentioned in the statement and is expected to stay at home with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis amid her cancer battle.