Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK

Prince William has expressed his views after he welcomed Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan to the UK.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the future king shared a sweet photo with the Japanese royals saying “An honour to welcome Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan to the UK this morning.”

William greeted them before a ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, reposted Prince William’s tweet.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit many of London's most famous sights during their three-day stay in the UK.

Earlier, the palace announced that the Emperor and Empress of Japan will pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom as guests of King Charles from Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th June 2024.

The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Buckingham Palace.