Shannen Doherty shares health update which is ‘a big wake-up call'

Shannen Doherty is in the dark when it comes to the duration of ehr chemotherapy amid br***t cancer treatment.

Shannen shared a health update on her podcast Let’s Be Clear, revealing that she’ll have to get a port this time for her chemotherapy.

“It’s really hard. Like, the idea of going through that all over again has wrecked me,” she confessed. “When you have to go to the hospital and you have to, you know, get put under [and] a port, put in you, it becomes very real in an incredibly different way.”

She said that they’d have to change the plan if the chemo doesn’t work in three months.

“That’s not something that I can predict. It’s not something my doctors can predict. And it’s scary. It’s like a big wake-up call,” she added.

“At the same time, I got to say that there is some positivity there. And the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means that there’s a lot more protocols for me to try,” the Another Day star shared.

Shannen Doherty first revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2015. The actress went into remission before finding out in 2017 that the cancer had returned. In 2023, she shared that it had spread to her bones.