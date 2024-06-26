 
Shanna Moakler breaks her silence over ‘Deadbeat Mom' rumors

The model is the ex-wife of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker

June 26, 2024

Shanna Moakler addressed her followers' questions and rumors of being called a ‘deadbeat mom’.

The 49-year-old model and actress exclusively talked with People magazine about her followers' frequent queries about her kids.

She said that on her social media accounts fans are “asking some questions,” more specifically "the questions are always about my kids”.

Moakler noted how "all of a sudden I became [a] deadbeat mom or I wasn't in my children's lives.”

She went on to say, “People are like, 'Why do your kids live with Travis?' So I would gladly set the record straight."

"I have never not been involved in my children's lives. I've always had shared custody."

Moakler also talked about how the public perceived her that "all she did was sleep on Meet the Barkers."

While explaining she said, “I was up all night rocking three babies under the age of five" and these few moments can "not dictate or narrate who I am as a mother."

Moreover, she mentioned that her children are adults now and she is living like an empty nester.

"(My) children are now 18, 20, and 25 at this point. So my children are grown. I'm basically an empty nester at this point. They are living their lives."

For those unversed, Moakler and Travis Barker started dating in 2002 and after four years of marriage they separated their ways in 2008.

