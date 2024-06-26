Britney Spears makes progress in reconnecting with her sons, lawyer confirms

 
Britney Spears' relationship with her sons 'heading in a good direction,' says attorney

June 26, 2024

Britney Spears is finally hopeful of reuniting with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, as they start communicating with her on phone following their Hawai relocation.

According to a latest report by Entertainment Tonight, the Toxic singer’s relationship with Spears is headed in the ‘right direction’ after years of estrangement.

The update came from the lawyer of Kevin Federline, Spears' ex-husband and the father of her sons, who said the reconciliation between the mother and her sons would take time.

"Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time,” he told the publication. “They are sometimes complicated and always a lengthy process.”

“The process has not really commenced, let alone [been] completed," the lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, further stated.

He continued: "The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her. There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction."

Spears has not met her sons since they moved to Hawaii with their father. However, another report by the publication claimed that the popstar "wants to prioritize taking care of herself and reestablish a relationship with her family, including her kids."

"This is a top priority of hers and she would love to heal things and get to a place where things can be healthy and consistent," the source added. 

