Jennifer Lawrence puts husband before 'hectic' work schedule

Jennifer Lopez has been married to Cooke Maroney since 2019

June 26, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence’s husband means more to her than her Hollywood career, according to a source.

While the Oscar-winning actress has her hands full with six projects, she doesn’t want her marriage with Cooke Maroney to be sidelined or suffer in any way.

The tip comes after the couple, who has been married since 2019, was seen grabbing a bite at King Restaurant in New York City last week.

“Jennifer knows Hollywood can be all-consuming, which is why she’s making it a point to put her relationship first,” says the insider.

Recently, Jennifer has taken on the project to star in and produce a new murder mystery film The Wives with Apple Original Films and A24.

The film will be written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley and the Hunger Games star will produce it with her company Excellent Cadaver.

However, she is adamant to still make time for her family.

“She makes time for date nights with Cooke and family days with him and their 2-year-old, Cy. It’s not always easy, balancing it all. It definitely takes work,” the source spoke further of her marriage with the art dealer.

