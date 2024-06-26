Sarah Ferguson says Andrew is 'still my handsome Prince'

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her relationship status with the Prince of York amid growing rumours of their remarrying.



Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother was speaking on a promotional tour for her latest romance novel.

Ferguson was asked whether she would ever tie the knot with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Responding to the question, Sarah Ferguson, who lives with Andrew at Royal Lodge, said: "I get asked that all the time! We're happy with the way we are right now, thank you."

She further said, "He's still my handsome prince... He'll always be my handsome prince. It's lovely that we are such a family and the story has a happy ending all the time.”

Previously, the mother of two had said, "We’re divorced to each other, not from each other. We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything.

"I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

Prince Andrew and Sarah, who tied the knot in 1986, officially divorced in 1996.

They share two daughters -- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie together.