Travis Kelce explains 'American' state of confusion upon meeting Prince William

By
June 27, 2024

Travis Kelce is touching upon his experience after meeting Prince William and his kids.

The sportsman, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, met the Prince of Wales alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage during on of the singer's Wembley shows.

Speaking about the interaction later, Kelce admits he was positively mesmerized by the meeting.

"I didn't realise this because obviously we're backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet. Wasn't sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand."

Speaking further on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, he added: "We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the park." 

Jason shared: "But they said that because we weren't at like an official royal event, we didn't need to bow or curtsy. If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as your royal highness."

Travis added: "Yeah, no, 100%," as Jason continued: "And I've never felt emasculated." 

