Princess Charlotte is 'full of admiration' as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Princess Charlotte is playing a significant role in Kate Middleton's recovery

June 27, 2024

Princess Charlotte is seemingly being the bestfriend Kate Middleton needs at the time of her cancer diagnosis.

The little Wales, who is the only daughter of Kate and Prince William, has ensured to stick by her mum's side as she undergoes chemotherapy.

Speaking to HELLO! about the mother-daughter duo, royal expert Ingrid Seward said: "I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum. It was quite sweet the way she stood in front of her and they kept chatting.

"Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too."

She added: "Kate and Charlotte are great friends and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious.

"The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate because she has such a close relationship with her own mother, Carole Middleton.

She said: "They are a very, very close family, which is something the late Queen really liked and thought would play into Kate's hands and the position that she was getting into.

"She had such a stable family and I think that's what Kate's trying to replicate." 

