Jason Mewes clears up comments on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage rumors

Jason Mewes clears up comments on Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage rumor

Jason Mewes clarified his comments about his friend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's ongoing marriage tension.



During the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot actor's interview with TMZ on May 22, he was asked about the couple’s state of marriage to which he replied, "I don't know if that's true. I don't believe that."

"Maybe he's busy working and she's working and it's too much with the kids,” Mewes said at the time, adding, "I'm not saying that's what it is — I don't know — but why does it go right to they're having trouble? Just curious."

On June 25, the 50-year-old actor and comedian spoke to People magazine at the That ‘90 Show season 2 launch and clears out his previous statement.

He said, “I haven't spoken to him in a while and I feel like everyone has their opinion, and I don't know for sure."

"I feel like even if I did know, I probably wouldn't want to share that, but I really don't," Mewes added.

Moreover, Affleck’s costar shares his views on the couple’s decision to live separately, “If someone decides to rent [a] place [it] doesn't mean they're necessarily separating."

He went on to say, “I know from having two kids, it's like, sometimes you just need a break — especially if you're like, 'Hey, I'm going to be writing this script and I need just two weeks to focus.' "

Recently the Atlas actress has been spending vacation in Italy with her friends while Affleck has wrapped up the filming of his upcoming sequel of The Accountant.