Emma Stone reveals a 'strange' rule of 'Saturday Night Live'

The actors set a record as the youngest member of SNL's Five-Timers Club

June 27, 2024

Emma Stone unveiled a keepsake that she got to know after her milestone on Saturday Night Live.

The 35-year-old Oscar award-winning actress hosted the night show for the fifth time in December 2023 and became the "Five-Timers Club."

As being the host for the fifth time she was presented with a special jacket at the end of her opening monologue.

To her surprise, the Poor Things actress was expected to return the jacket.

"That's what's so strange," Stone said during her latest appearance on The Tonight Show.

“I don’t wanna blow up their spot because, again, it’s my favorite place, but they don’t want you to keep the jacket. It’s like, a thing!” she added.

While the show host, Jimmy Fallon discussed that the "Five-Timers Club" is not something official but just a part of the “sketch”, Emma disclosed what she was told when she wanted to keep the jacket.

“They’re like, ‘You know you’re not keeping the jacket. You’re just wearing it for the monologue,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘No. I’ll be taking it with me, I’ll be wearing it to [the] after-party, and I’ll be taking it home.’”

However, Emma cheekily revealed that she took the jacket home and it is now in her closet.

