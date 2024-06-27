Jeremy White Allen reacts to Ayo Edebiri 'The Bear' directing skills

Ayo Edebiri made her directorial debut in The Bear season three and her co-star Jeremy Allen White has nothing but praise for her.



In a chat with Variety, the FX series leading star weighed in on his fellow actor's direction calling, "It was the best," adding, "I wasn't acting in that first day of hers, I was on set just like hanging out."

He continued, "I can say she did a beautiful job. She was very confident, I mean everybody knows how smart she is," noting, "She's a beautiful actress and a very intuitive actress. And I think she’s a very beautiful and intuitive director as well."

Ayo meanwhile opened up about her directing experience as she said it was emotional to her.

"I cried. It was written very beautifully," referring to the script she told Deadline. "I was just so moved by it and really really touched that Chris [Storer] had me in mind to direct it. I could see it as soon as I read it."

In the meantime, rumours were rife that Jeremy and Ayo's onscreen character may turn into a workplace romance in this season.

"No", was the response in sync by the pair in a press conference amid The Bear season three premiere.

"There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications", Jeremy added.