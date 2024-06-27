Kate Middleton plans next public appearance after Trooping the Colour

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is set to make another major appearance after stunning the onlookers at Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment.



According to royal commentator Emily Andrews, Kate Middleton might plan her next public appearance at Wimbledon next month.

In a piece for Grazia, the expert penned that Kate’s treatment is still ongoing and “will be for the next few months, but I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament - she is a patron - if she feels up to it.”

Another source also backed Andrews, claiming that she will cheer for her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at their end-of-year sporting events, picnics and outings.

They said spending quality time with her family is Princess Kate’s “absolute priority” with the kids being a “main driver in staying strong and keeping going.”

“The three kiddies and William have been her sole focus and are her absolute world,” they added.