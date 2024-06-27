 
Geo News

Kate Middleton plans next public appearance after Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton appeared at Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Kate Middleton plans next public appearance after Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton plans next public appearance after Trooping the Colour

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is set to make another major appearance after stunning the onlookers at Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment.

According to royal commentator Emily Andrews, Kate Middleton might plan her next public appearance at Wimbledon next month.

In a piece for Grazia, the expert penned that Kate’s treatment is still ongoing and “will be for the next few months, but I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament - she is a patron - if she feels up to it.”

Another source also backed Andrews, claiming that she will cheer for her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at their end-of-year sporting events, picnics and outings.

They said spending quality time with her family is Princess Kate’s “absolute priority” with the kids being a “main driver in staying strong and keeping going.”

“The three kiddies and William have been her sole focus and are her absolute world,” they added. 

Taylor Swift reacts to Joe Alwyn shocking breakup confession
Taylor Swift reacts to Joe Alwyn shocking breakup confession
Kate Middleton's turned the bones of Buckingham Palace fragile
Kate Middleton's turned the bones of Buckingham Palace fragile
Prince Harry releases candid new video talking about Princess Diana's death
Prince Harry releases candid new video talking about Princess Diana's death
Bill Gates daughter Phoebe's romance with Arthur McCartney raises concerns
Bill Gates daughter Phoebe's romance with Arthur McCartney raises concerns
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray Cyrus divorce from Firerose
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray Cyrus divorce from Firerose
Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon baby plans as couple considers adoption
Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon baby plans as couple considers adoption
Depression threatens Travis Kelce brother Jason?
Depression threatens Travis Kelce brother Jason?
Meghan Markle dad Thomas Markle says she has done 'far worse' in life
Meghan Markle dad Thomas Markle says she has done 'far worse' in life
King Charles 'fragile' monarchy going 'flat' without Kate Middleton
King Charles 'fragile' monarchy going 'flat' without Kate Middleton
Ariana Grande marks her big day with adorable childhood video
Ariana Grande marks her big day with adorable childhood video
Prince William to give 'freedom' to family amid Kate Middleton cancer
Prince William to give 'freedom' to family amid Kate Middleton cancer
'Irrelevant' Meghan Marke is now Taylor Swfit reject: 'Prince William is pursuing joy'
'Irrelevant' Meghan Marke is now Taylor Swfit reject: 'Prince William is pursuing joy'